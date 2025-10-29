Next Article
Windows 11's new Start menu is now rolling out
Technology
Microsoft is rolling out an updated Start menu for Windows 11 as part of its October 2025 update.
The new design makes it easier to browse your apps, with options to switch between categories or see everything in alphabetical order.
Early access is available now, and everyone else will get it in November.
Taskbar gets thumbnail animations and battery status updates
You can now hide pinned or recommended apps for a cleaner look, and the layout automatically adjusts to your screen size.
There's also a handy Phone Link panel so you can quickly interact with your linked Android or iPhone right from your desktop.
Plus, the taskbar gets small but welcome tweaks like thumbnail animations and a battery icon that shows exactly how much charge you have left.