AWS's Project Rainier: AI cluster to rival NVIDIA's dominance

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has rolled out Project Rainier, expected to be the world's most powerful AI compute cluster. Spanning several US data centers with significant infrastructure in Indiana, it links thousands of UltraServers—each packed with 64 custom Trainium2 chips and super-fast NeuronLinks for speedy data crunching. Anthropic will use this powerhouse to train new versions of its Claude AI model.

Each UltraServer packs 4 servers and tons of memory Each Trainium2 chip brings 96GB high-speed memory and eight NeuronCore-V3 units built for intense AI training.

One UltraServer (that's four servers together) delivers up to 83.2 petaflops of compute muscle per node.

The whole setup is designed to save energy and cut water use, making it a bit friendlier for the planet.

It promises better price performance than traditional GPU setups Thanks to custom hardware and AWS's tightly integrated system, Project Rainier promises 30-40% better price performance than traditional GPU-based setups—but actual pricing isn't public yet since Amazon and Anthropic are first in line to use it.