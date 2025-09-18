'Greener alternative to plastic': Scientists create biodegradable PDCA Technology Sep 18, 2025

Scientists at Kobe University have come up with a new, greener ingredient for plastics called PDCA.

Instead of using the usual polluting chemicals in PET bottles, they engineered E. coli bacteria to make this nitrogen-based, biodegradable alternative—eliminating previous toxic byproducts, though a new byproduct required further intervention, and production is now seven times more efficient.