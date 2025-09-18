Next Article
Climate change is affecting when Indian girls get their periods
Technology
A new study suggests climate change could be shifting when Indian girls get their first period.
Researchers looked at health surveys from 1992-93 to 2019-21 and NASA's climate data, finding that higher humidity is linked to earlier periods, while hotter temperatures might actually delay them.
Researchers call for better nutrition, healthcare, and education
The study, published in PLOS Global Public Health, analyzed over 68,000 responses and noticed most Indian states are seeing girls start their periods earlier—except Maharashtra, where the delay could be linked to heat stress, according to the researchers.
The researchers say it's important to keep an eye on how the environment affects young people's health and call for better nutrition, healthcare, and education as the climate keeps changing.