Huawei's AI supercomputer takes on NVIDIA in the chip race
Huawei just unveiled its latest AI supercomputer, the SuperPod, designed to link up as many as 15,488 of its own Ascend-powered graphic cards.
It's a bold move to challenge NVIDIA's lead in the AI chip race—especially since Huawei is still working around US tech restrictions.
Even with a million-strong GPU cluster already running, this launch is all about leveling up China's AI game.
SuperPod and new chip set to launch in early 2026
SuperPod arrives as Chinese tech stocks are climbing, thanks to big pushes in local AI and chip innovation from companies like Alibaba and Baidu.
With China encouraging its top firms to ditch NVIDIA chips for homegrown options, Huawei is doubling down by announcing a new chip—the Ascend 950PR—coming in early 2026.
The goal? More independence for China's tech scene and less reliance on US hardware.