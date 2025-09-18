Huawei's AI supercomputer takes on NVIDIA in the chip race Technology Sep 18, 2025

Huawei just unveiled its latest AI supercomputer, the SuperPod, designed to link up as many as 15,488 of its own Ascend-powered graphic cards.

It's a bold move to challenge NVIDIA's lead in the AI chip race—especially since Huawei is still working around US tech restrictions.

Even with a million-strong GPU cluster already running, this launch is all about leveling up China's AI game.