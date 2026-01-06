Greenland's ancient ice melt warns us about rising seas

Researchers drilled over 1,600 feet into the ice and used a technique called luminescence dating to check how long sediments had been buried. Turns out, those rocks were exposed much more recently than expected.

Why does it matter for us?

If Prudhoe Dome melted again today, global sea levels could rise by up to 2.4 feet—enough to worsen coastal flooding worldwide.

Greenland is already the biggest source of sea-level rise right now, and this study provides a crucial data point connecting warming temperatures to melting ice.