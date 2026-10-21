Greenpeace interrupts Jensen Huang keynote as NVIDIA pursues global AI
Technology
Greenpeace activists crashed NVIDIA founder Jensen Huang's keynote in Berlin, holding up a banner saying, "NVIDIA, clean your dirty business!"
They accused NVIDIA of harming the environment and raised worries about its tech possibly ending up in Russian drones.
Even with the protest, NVIDIA isn't slowing down on its global AI ambitions.
NVIDIA promotes sovereign AI and factories
NVIDIA is still all in on building national AI systems in places like Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and India.
Huang is pushing for "sovereign AI," encouraging countries to run their own AI instead of depending on big tech.
The company also plans to launch a series of initiatives centered on "AI factories," including a design for modular computing pods and a new family of open-weight models.