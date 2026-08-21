Greg Brockman guides OpenAI through executive departures ahead of IPO

OpenAI is making big moves ahead of its IPO, with several top executives leaving in 2026, including Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch and AGI Deployment CEO Fidji Simo.

While Rouch and Simo departed citing medical reasons, Brad Lightcap said he would leave to start "something new."

The company's President and Co-founder, Greg Brockman, is now stepping up to guide day-to-day strategy.