Greg Brockman guides OpenAI through executive departures ahead of IPO
Technology
OpenAI is making big moves ahead of its IPO, with several top executives leaving in 2026, including Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch and AGI Deployment CEO Fidji Simo.
While Rouch and Simo departed citing medical reasons, Brad Lightcap said he would leave to start "something new."
The company's President and Co-founder, Greg Brockman, is now stepping up to guide day-to-day strategy.
OpenAI differentiates while getting profitable
With Brockman taking on a bigger role, OpenAI is differentiating itself from rival Anthropic and getting profitable before it hits the stock market.
Even with all these changes, Brockman says OpenAI is stronger because of that resilience and diversity, and he's set to lead the company through this next chapter.