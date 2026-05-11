Greg Brockman reads 100-page diary during Elon Musk OpenAI lawsuit
Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI just got more personal: Greg Brockman, OpenAI's co-founder, read from his own 100-page diary in court.
The journal covers big moments like Brockman's decision to drop out of college, his time at Stripe, and his co-founding of OpenAI in 2015, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the company's evolution.
Musk cites Brockman diary, seeks $150B
Musk's team highlighted a 2017 entry where Brockman wrote, "Ok so what do I really want? This is the only chance we have to get out from Elon... Financially what will take me to $1B?"
Brockman explained this was just him thinking things through.
The bigger picture: Musk accuses Brockman and co-founder Sam Altman of ditching OpenAI's nonprofit mission for profit; he wants $150 billion in damages, and even Microsoft is caught up in the drama.