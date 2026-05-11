Greg Brockman reads 100-page diary during Elon Musk OpenAI lawsuit

Musk cites Brockman diary, seeks $150B

Musk's team highlighted a 2017 entry where Brockman wrote, "Ok so what do I really want? This is the only chance we have to get out from Elon... Financially what will take me to $1B?"

Brockman explained this was just him thinking things through.

The bigger picture: Musk accuses Brockman and co-founder Sam Altman of ditching OpenAI's nonprofit mission for profit; he wants $150 billion in damages, and even Microsoft is caught up in the drama.