Greg Fahy studies L. Stephen Coles's frozen brain in Arizona
Technology
The brain of scientist L. Stephen Coles has been kept frozen in Arizona for over 10 years, and researchers are now finally studying it.
Cryobiologist Greg Fahy, who was also Coles's friend, is leading the work and says the brain is astonishing well preserved, even after all this time at -146 degrees Celsius.
Coles's brain preserved but not alive
Coles chose to freeze just his head, not hoping for a comeback, but to see if brains could really last that long on ice.
Early findings show the brain's structure held up better than expected, though some damage is there.
This experiment could help future organ-preservation research, but as one expert put it, "this brain is not alive," so there's still a long way to go.