Greg Joswiak tells TIME Apple prioritizes practical AI and privacy

Joswiak made it clear: Joswiak said Apple doesn't feel threatened and that the fact that it can do the integration that it can means it can create just a better experience than anybody else.

While rivals like Google and Microsoft build massive cloud systems, Apple relies more on iPhone chips and hybrid models to bring AI features right to your device.

Even though Siri upgrades have hit some bumps (including a big class action settlement), Apple's sticking to its plan of useful, privacy-first AI for everyone.