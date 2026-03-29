Watch: Antennae Galaxies engaged in a cosmic duel

Astrophotographer Greg Meyer has captured a stunning image of the Antennae Galaxies, located in the constellation Corvus. The photograph shows the chaotic merger of two spiral galaxies, NGC 4038 and NGC 4039, into a single elliptical galaxy. This cosmic event has been going on for hundreds of millions of years and is still ongoing.

Cosmic characteristics Antennae Galaxies spawn super star clusters The merging galaxies are characterized by long, sweeping "tidal tails" that extend light-years on either side. These structures resemble the antennae of insects, which is how the Antennae Galaxies got their name. The merger has also triggered a massive star formation event, resulting in the creation of "super star clusters" in the long arms of these galaxies.

Stellar evolution Massive outburst of star formation The ongoing merger has led to a massive outburst of star formation, creating "super star clusters" in the long arms of the galaxies. NASA﻿ estimates that 90% of these giant clusters will disperse as the galaxies merge and settle down. However, some may survive this cosmic dance and become globular clusters.

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