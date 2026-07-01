Grindr CEO George Arison seeks to make app fully AI-powered

Privacy concerns as Grindr pursues AI

Not everyone is excited: there are real concerns about user privacy since Grindr has had data leaks before, including sharing sensitive information, such as HIV status and location.

Critics warn that adding more AI could make things riskier. Still, Grindr is following other dating apps like Bumble and Tinder by jumping on the AI trend.

For now, Arison says there will not be layoffs, but hiring might slow down as they work through these changes.