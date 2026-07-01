Grindr CEO George Arison seeks to make app fully AI-powered
Grindr CEO George Arison wants to turn the dating app into a fully AI-powered experience, even though most of the 180-person team is not on board.
He has brought in Evan, a young engineer and an AI tutor, to serve as his AI tutor.
The goal? Use AI to write new code and make things run leaner, but Arison admits it is not easy thanks to some old system issues.
Privacy concerns as Grindr pursues AI
Not everyone is excited: there are real concerns about user privacy since Grindr has had data leaks before, including sharing sensitive information, such as HIV status and location.
Critics warn that adding more AI could make things riskier. Still, Grindr is following other dating apps like Bumble and Tinder by jumping on the AI trend.
For now, Arison says there will not be layoffs, but hiring might slow down as they work through these changes.