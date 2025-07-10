Grok 4 vs Grok 3: Unveiling Musk's superior AI model Technology Jul 10, 2025

Elon Musk's xAI just dropped Grok 4, calling it the "world's most powerful AI model."

It's built for businesses, comes with a $300/month price tag, and brings some big upgrades—think a larger context window, real-time info from platforms like X and Tesla, plus the ability to handle both text and images.