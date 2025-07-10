Next Article
Grok 4 vs Grok 3: Unveiling Musk's superior AI model
Elon Musk's xAI just dropped Grok 4, calling it the "world's most powerful AI model."
It's built for businesses, comes with a $300/month price tag, and brings some big upgrades—think a larger context window, real-time info from platforms like X and Tesla, plus the ability to handle both text and images.
Grok 4 aces math and physics exams
Grok 4 seriously outshines its previous version. It nailed a perfect score on the American Invitational Mathematics Examination (AIME) (compared to Grok 3's 52.2%) and did better on tough physics questions too.
With double the processing capacity—up to 256,000 tokens—it can now tackle much bigger projects without breaking a sweat.