Grok AI will follow R-rated movie guidelines for image generation
Technology
Elon Musk just revealed that Grok's new image generator will follow the same rules as R-rated movies.
Basically, if something's okay in an R-rated film (viewers under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian), think strong language or graphic scenes, it'll be allowed on Grok Imagine too.
Musk summed it up on X that if it's allowed in an R-rated movie, it's allowed in Grok Imagine.
What's the impact?
By sticking to movie-style guidelines, Grok is opening the door to more mature and creative visuals than many other AI image generators.
While this gives artists more freedom, it also reflects ongoing debates about how much is too much when it comes to AI-generated content, and what kind of impact that could have on society.