Grok Imagine is now available on X

Grok Imagine is still in beta

Grok Imagine is designed to make creating content—like memes, educational clips, or entertainment—even easier with generative AI. It works inside both the standalone Grok app and X itself.

Musk says it's still early beta, but improvements are coming as more people try it out, with a bigger launch set for October 2025.

Meanwhile, xAI is also working on a kid-friendly version of Grok and planning a huge funding round that could value the company at up to $200 billion.