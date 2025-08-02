Grok Imagine is now available on X
Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, just launched Grok Imagine on X.
This new tool lets you turn text prompts into images or animated videos (with sound!) up to six minutes long.
It started out in limited testing but is now rolling out to more users—just update your X app and look for "Grok" to join the waitlist.
Grok Imagine is still in beta
Grok Imagine is designed to make creating content—like memes, educational clips, or entertainment—even easier with generative AI. It works inside both the standalone Grok app and X itself.
Musk says it's still early beta, but improvements are coming as more people try it out, with a bigger launch set for October 2025.
Meanwhile, xAI is also working on a kid-friendly version of Grok and planning a huge funding round that could value the company at up to $200 billion.