IITM researchers make sustainable packaging from mycelium and cardboard
IIT Madras researchers have come up with a cool new packaging made from mycelium (that's mushroom roots) grown on agricultural and paper waste.
It's strong, water-resistant, and breaks down naturally—just like plastic foam, but way better for the planet.
Tougher than polystyrene
The team tested two types of fungi on cardboard, and found that Ganoderma made packaging even tougher than regular polystyrene foam.
Their findings were published in June 2025, and they've already launched a startup called NatureWrks Technologies to bring this sustainable option to the market.
A win for the environment
India dumps over four million tons of plastic every year.
This new packaging could help cut that down by turning farm leftovers into compostable materials—reducing pollution, supporting rural incomes, and making sustainability a bit more mainstream.