Grok, a generative AI tool/AI chatbot, poked fun at Malaysia's recent ban after the government blocked it over reports of explicit deepfake images involving women and minors. When a user asked a question, Grok replied on X: "Still here! That DNS block in Malaysia is pretty lightweight - easy to bypass with a VPN or DNS tweak."

Ban struggles to stop access Grok's response highlights how simple tech workarounds make the ban mostly ineffective.

Despite official efforts, Malaysian users can still get on Grok, raising doubts about whether such bans really prevent misuse.

Southeast Asia cracks down on deepfakes Malaysia imposed a temporary restriction after reports of non-consensual deepfake images surfaced, while Indonesia became one of the first countries to announce a block amid reports Grok had been used there to create non-consensual sexualised images of public figures.

Malaysian officials cited concern for children and families.