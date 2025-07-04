Groundbreaking trial proves gene therapy can restore hearing

TL;DR

Treatment shows promise

Everyone in the trial saw real progress within a month—on average, hearing improved by over 60% on tests and nearly 80% in daily life.

Younger kids (especially ages 5-8) did especially well; one seven-year-old could hear sounds just three days after treatment.

No serious side effects showed up during follow-ups, which is promising for those who can't use cochlear implants.

Researchers are excited about using this approach for other types of genetic hearing loss too.

New hope for people with genetic deafness

This breakthrough could mean new hope for people with genetic deafness—and it's just the start.

Researchers believe similar treatments might help even more folks with different kinds of inherited hearing loss down the road.