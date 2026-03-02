Groww introduces GR1, your AI co-pilot for investing
Groww just introduced GR1, an AI-powered assistant designed to help you understand your investments better.
GR1 is currently in testing (beta) and has not been publicly launched; it gives you personalized portfolio insights by analyzing market trends and financial reports.
The beta is opt-in only, and nothing happens without your say-so.
GR1 is currently in beta
Think of GR1 as a smart research sidekick—it won't trade or give direct advice, but it helps you break down data so you can make more confident decisions.
It is being tested with 30,000 to 50,000 users.
As CEO Lalit Keshre put it, "Think of it as your co-pilot, always there to help you analyze and validate your decisions,".
Consent is key here
GR1 is built with multiple consent layers—so every action needs your approval.
It can suggest ideas based on what it finds, but nothing moves forward unless you give the green light.
Other new features from Groww
Alongside GR1, Groww has rolled out features like Groww Prime for mutual fund checks and SIP tracking, plus tools for pro trading and family wealth management.
With 16 million mostly young users (average age: 27) making about 10 million trades daily, there's plenty here if you want to get smarter with your money.