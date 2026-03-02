Groww introduces GR1, your AI co-pilot for investing

Groww just introduced GR1, an AI-powered assistant designed to help you understand your investments better. GR1 is currently in testing (beta) and has not been publicly launched; it gives you personalized portfolio insights by analyzing market trends and financial reports. The beta is opt-in only, and nothing happens without your say-so.

GR1 is currently in beta Think of GR1 as a smart research sidekick—it won't trade or give direct advice, but it helps you break down data so you can make more confident decisions.

It is being tested with 30,000 to 50,000 users.

As CEO Lalit Keshre put it, "Think of it as your co-pilot, always there to help you analyze and validate your decisions,".

Consent is key here GR1 is built with multiple consent layers—so every action needs your approval.

It can suggest ideas based on what it finds, but nothing moves forward unless you give the green light.