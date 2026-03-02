Groww's new AI tools help you invest better

GR-1, Prime, and easier access to secondary bond markets

There's GR-1, an opt-in AI assistant that gives personalized portfolio tips while letting you stay in charge.

For retail investors, Prime offers portfolio checks and SIP tracking; active traders get a dedicated high-frequency trading mode and a specialized physical keyboard; and the company is also offering services designed for high-net-worth users.

Plus, Groww now makes it easier to access secondary bond markets with curated lists and built-in risk checks.