Groww's new AI tools help you invest better
Groww just rolled out a fresh lineup of AI-powered investing tools at its Bengaluru event, aiming to help everyone—from first-timers to seasoned investors—make better decisions without handing over all the control to algorithms.
GR-1, Prime, and easier access to secondary bond markets
There's GR-1, an opt-in AI assistant that gives personalized portfolio tips while letting you stay in charge.
For retail investors, Prime offers portfolio checks and SIP tracking; active traders get a dedicated high-frequency trading mode and a specialized physical keyboard; and the company is also offering services designed for high-net-worth users.
Plus, Groww now makes it easier to access secondary bond markets with curated lists and built-in risk checks.
New ways to manage risks in futures and options trading
Groww added new ways to manage risks in futures and options trading—think real-time alerts, exposure monitoring, and optional locks so you don't make impulsive moves.
You can also manage family investments more easily, making it simpler (and more digital) than ever.