GSMA's Vivek Badrinath urges India to adopt 5G network slicing
At the India Mobile Congress, GSMA's Director General Vivek Badrinath called on India to bring network slicing into its 5G plans.
He pointed out that 5G isn't just about faster internet: it can actually be tailored for different needs, making it way more useful for everyone.
Network slicing enables tailored user services
Badrinath explained that network slicing lets operators create dedicated channels (think special lanes) for things like business or emergency services, so they can use connectivity for a specific purpose.
He also sees a chance for mobile users to get service options that fit their own needs, without messing up the overall quality.
Looking at how China and the US are already using this tech, he encouraged India to adopt similar strategies so customers here don't miss out on next-level connectivity.