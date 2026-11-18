The relationship between Jason and Lucia, the main duo, has critics especially into: Paul Tassi said, "I can't say I've ever seen a better video game relationship than the one they share. "

Lucia's actress, Manni L Perez, got an award nomination too.

GTA 6 is up for eight awards at The Game Awards this year, including Game of the Year.

Some reviewers say the game's new realism sometimes clashes with its classic wild side, but overall, it's making waves for all the right reasons.