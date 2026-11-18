'GTA 6' debuts after 13 years with 99 Metacritic score
Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here after 13 years, and critics are calling it a "masterpiece." It scored an incredible 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, matching the highest game rating ever.
Reviewers like IGN and Eurogamer are loving its open world and graphics, while The Guardian says the setting inspired by Miami feels "so lifelike that at times it beggars belief."
'GTA 6' duo praised, Perez nominated
The relationship between Jason and Lucia, the main duo, has critics especially into: Paul Tassi said, "I can't say I've ever seen a better video game relationship than the one they share. "
Lucia's actress, Manni L Perez, got an award nomination too.
GTA 6 is up for eight awards at The Game Awards this year, including Game of the Year.
Some reviewers say the game's new realism sometimes clashes with its classic wild side, but overall, it's making waves for all the right reasons.