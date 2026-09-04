GTA 6 DualSense controllers up for pre-order from September 10

The white version of the controller will be available on PlayStation Direct and in retail stores in limited quantities.

The black variant will be sold exclusively via PlayStation Direct in select markets and at select retailers in others.

Pre-orders for the controllers will begin on September 10 at 10:00am local time in countries like the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

In India, pre-orders will start at 7:30pm IST on September 10.