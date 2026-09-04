GTA 6 DualSense controllers up for pre-order from September 10
What's the story
Sony has unveiled two limited-edition DualSense wireless controllers inspired by Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The new controllers come in black-and-white finishes, mirroring the fictional environment of Vice City. They will be priced at $84.99 (approximately ₹7,100) and will go on sale globally from November 19, the same day as GTA 6's release. Pre-orders for these unique gaming accessories will begin on September 10 at 10am local time in select markets.
Design details
How do the new controllers look?
The new controllers were revealed during Sony's recent State of Play demo.
Both models feature shimmer coatings and color-changing effects, mimicking Vice City's sunsets and neon-lit nightlife.
The White Limited Edition represents Vice City in daylight, while the Black Limited Edition captures its nightlife.
Palm tree motifs and the GTA 6 logo are embossed on both controllers' grips, adding to their unique design.
Purchase options
Availability and pre-order details
The white version of the controller will be available on PlayStation Direct and in retail stores in limited quantities.
The black variant will be sold exclusively via PlayStation Direct in select markets and at select retailers in others.
Pre-orders for the controllers will begin on September 10 at 10:00am local time in countries like the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.
In India, pre-orders will start at 7:30pm IST on September 10.
Controller capabilities
New controllers retain DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers
The new controllers will retain all standard DualSense features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
These elements will react to the action in GTA 6, providing dynamic resistance and haptic feedback during gameplay.
The game is set to be played by a duo named Jason and Lucia in the fictional state of Leonida, which includes Vice City.