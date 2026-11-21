GTA 6 launch sends US internet traffic soaring, ISPs strained
GTA 6's release on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, sent internet traffic soaring across the US as gamers in the US scrambled to preload the game.
Both Comcast and Charter said it was one of their busiest days ever, with networks pushed to new limits by the excitement.
GTA 6 earns $3.79B day 1
Comcast reported a 31% jump in traffic, with GTA 6 making up nearly 25% of all usage. Charter's Spectrum saw a huge 49% spike, its biggest download event yet.
The hype paid off: GTA 6 sold 32.5 million copies in presales and pulled in $3.79 billion on day one.
Even Twitch felt the buzz, with live gameplay streams boosting its traffic by almost 50%.