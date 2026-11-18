GTA 6 launches Thursday with midnight IST release and pricing
GTA 6 finally lands this Thursday, November 19, ending more than 13 years of waiting for fans.
Indian gamers can jump in at midnight IST on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
The Standard Edition is ₹5,999, while the Ultimate Edition goes for ₹7,499: both include the Vintage Vice City Pack and a month of GTA+.
Blinkit delivers GTA 6 collectible box
Blinkit will deliver GTA 6 fast in select areas of Delhi and Mumbai, with a collectible box and instant download code.
Preloads started November 12 (make sure you have 212GB free on your PS5).
Digital pre-orders confirmed before November 20 get a free month of GTA+.
This time around, you'll play as two characters, Lucia and Jason, in Vice City as they navigate crime and chaos together.