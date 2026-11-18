Blinkit will deliver GTA 6 fast in select areas of Delhi and Mumbai, with a collectible box and instant download code.

Preloads started November 12 (make sure you have 212GB free on your PS5).

Digital pre-orders confirmed before November 20 get a free month of GTA+.

This time around, you'll play as two characters, Lucia and Jason, in Vice City as they navigate crime and chaos together.