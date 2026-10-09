GTA 6 lets players carry music and podcasts on phone
Technology
GTA 6 is shaking things up: now you can listen to music and podcasts outside of cars, just by using your in-game phone and headphones while exploring Vice City and Leonida.
It's the first time the series has let players carry their tunes wherever they go.
GTA 6 soundtrack and 6 stations
Expect 6 radio stations covering genres like Latin, African, country, metal, pop, and hip-hop (some even hosted by stars like Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey).
There's also a 34-track original soundtrack with artists such as Travis Scott.
Both the game and its soundtrack drop November 19, 2026, with preorders for the soundtrack's physical editions open at the Rockstar Store and participating retailers.