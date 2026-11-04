GTA 6 needs 212GB storage: Here's when you can pre-load
What's the story
Rockstar Games has confirmed that the preload file for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will require a whopping 212GB of storage space, "depending on your device." The announcement comes as a reminder for players planning to dive into the highly anticipated game later this month. Preloading on PlayStation 5 starts November 10 at midnight local time, while Xbox Series X/S users can start preloading from November 10 at midnight GMT.
Game details
Players will need to download the entire game
GTA 6 is set to be available to download Nov. 12, priced at $79.99.
The game will only be available as a digital download, with physical copies containing just a code in the box.
This means players will need to ensure they have enough storage space on their consoles for the preload and final download of this massive game.
Storage challenge
PS5 users will have to free up space
The massive file size of GTA 6 could be a problem for players with older consoles like the launch PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S.
The original PS5 comes with 825GB of SSD storage, but after accounting for the operating system and reserved files, users are left with around 667GB of usable storage.
This means that GTA 6 would take up nearly a third of its base storage.
Console storage
Xbox Series S users will also be affected
Xbox Series S owners will have to use most of their 512GB SSD for the game, leaving them with only about 364GB of usable storage.
However, modern consoles like Xbox Series X and slim model PS5s come with 1TB SSDs.
But Sony recently launched a new digital edition console with the smaller 825GB SSD size, which could also pose a problem for players planning to download GTA 6.
Game comparison
Is GTA 6's file size a problem?
The storage size of GTA 6 is huge, but it's not the biggest game out there.
For instance, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 takes up 191GB if you want to install all modes at once.
However, the combined file size of the latest CoD and GTA 6 would exceed 403GB on your console.