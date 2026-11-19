Want to use GTA 6 cheats? Finish all missions first
What's the story
The highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has officially launched, allowing players to explore the vibrant world of Vice City. As with previous installments in the franchise, many players are eager to use cheat codes to enhance their gaming experience. However, unlike earlier versions where cheats were accessible at any time, this time around Rockstar Games has made them a bit harder to access.
Gameplay change
Completing main story unlocks cheats
In GTA 6, cheat codes are only unlocked after a player completes the main story.
This means you have to go through all 91 story missions before you can start using cheats and see their effects.
The game has a total of 61 cheats, including vehicle spawns, game filters, and combat cheats.
Unlocking process
How to unlock cheats after finishing the story
Each cheat code in GTA 6 is linked to an in-game challenge that players must complete to unlock the cheat.
After finishing the main story and credits roll, a new tab for Cheats appears in the Progress Menu.
However, players still need to unlock them through challenges, but the game considers what they've already done during their first playthrough.
Cheat details
Four cheats are automatically unlocked after finishing the story
Upon finishing the story, four cheats are automatically unlocked. These include a money cheat for $250,000 and an unlimited focus cheat.
The Attack Force cheat code is also unlocked, which makes bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact.
Finally, the Cycle Weather cheat is also unlocked instantly after completing the main story of GTA 6.
Character upgrades
Other notable vehicle and combat cheats
GTA 6 also features a number of cheats to enhance characters. These include No Fall Damage, Body Armor, and Parachute.
Players can also increase their character's drunkenness or heat and wanted level with these cheats.
The game even has combat and vehicle spawn cheats, with the No Reload cheat giving players infinite ammunition without having to reload.
Dexerto has shared the complete list of cheats along with instructions on how to unlock them.