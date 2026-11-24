'GTA 6' sells nearly 45M copies in 4 days: Report
What's the story
Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has broken all records with its phenomenal sales performance. The game sold a whopping 44.9 million copies within four days of its release, as per estimates by Alinea. The figure doesn't include the unsold retail inventory and is based on the number of copies sold through to consumers.
Platform distribution
PS5 dominated sales, followed by Xbox
Of the total sales, PlayStation 5 (PS5) accounted for 33.7 million copies or 75.1% of the total sales.
Xbox followed with 11.2 million copies sold, making up about 24.9% of the total sales.
This means that nearly every third player on these platforms has purchased GTA 6 since its launch last Thursday.
Revenue breakdown
Game generated over $4B in revenue
GTA 6 has grossed over $4 billion in revenue from sold-through copies in just four days. The PS5 platform alone contributed more than $3 billion to this figure.
If the game received a standard 30% cut, Sony would have earned nearly $1 billion through store cuts, Alinea estimated.
This makes GTA 6's revenue double Taylor Swift's entire Eras Tour gross across its entire run.
Player engagement
'GTA 6' saw massive player engagement as well
GTA 6 has also seen massive player engagement, with an estimated 40.8 million people logging in to play the game on Sunday. Of these, about 76% were on PS5.
The top five countries by copies sold for PS5 after the weekend were the US (11.1 million), France (3 million), the UK (2.5 million), Germany (1.7 million) and China (1.6 million).
Market influence
GTA 6's impact on other games
The launch of GTA 6 has had a noticeable impact on other popular games.
Fortnite, Call of Duty HQ, and FC 27 all saw drops in their daily active users (DAUs) as players flocked to the new title.
Call of Duty was hit the hardest with a staggering 42% drop from its average DAUs to 4.4 million.