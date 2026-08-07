Netflix subscribers to get early-access to next GTA 6 trailer
What's the story
In a unique move, Rockstar Games has partnered with Netflix to give subscribers an exclusive early look at the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The "Extended Look" presentation will premiere on Netflix on August 27. After about six hours, the same footage will be available on Rockstar Games's official YouTube channel and the game's website.
Cultural significance
GTA reveals are a cultural phenomenon
Brandon Riegg, Vice President of Nonfiction Series at Netflix, spoke about the cultural significance of GTA reveals.
He said, "The anticipation and fandom around Grand Theft Auto VI is unprecedented."
Riegg added that they are honored Rockstar Games has chosen them to debut this next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first.
Game details
About the game and its main characters
GTA 6 will feature two main characters, Jason and Lucia.
The official synopsis reveals that after a seemingly simple heist goes awry, the duo gets embroiled in a sprawling criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida. They will have to depend on each other for survival.
The game is set to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Game pricing
Price in India and other details
In India, Rockstar has set the price for the base edition of GTA 6 at ₹5,999.
The Ultimate Edition will cost ₹7,499 and come with exclusive vehicles, weapons, and outfits. It will also include additional content related to Jason and Lucia's stories.
The decision to launch the Extended Look on Netflix is a departure from Rockstar's usual practice of making major announcements on its own platforms.