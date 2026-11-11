'GTA 6' will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming
What's the story
Rockstar Games has announced that its highly-anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming from next week. However, the service won't be accessible on all platforms like phones, PCs, web browsers, and TVs. Instead, it will only work with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. This means users with older hardware can still enjoy the game without upgrading their systems.
Streaming details
Xbox Cloud Gaming will use Series S graphics settings
Rockstar has confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming will use the graphics settings of the Xbox Series S console for streaming on other Xbox consoles.
This way, players can enjoy high-quality visuals even on older hardware.
The move is part of a broader strategy by Microsoft to expand access to popular titles via cloud gaming services.
Partnership announcement
'GTA 6' is most pre-ordered game ever on Microsoft Store
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced a strategic partnership with Take-Two.
The cloud deal for GTA 6 is "the first step in our new 10-year strategic partnership," Sharma said.
She also revealed that the game is "the most pre-ordered game ever on Microsoft Store." GTA 6 will officially release on November 19.
Future plans
Microsoft to add more titles to Xbox Cloud Gaming
Along with GTA 6, Microsoft is also planning to add other titles like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 to its Xbox Cloud Gaming service in the coming months.
This move is part of Microsoft's strategy to make a wider range of games accessible through its cloud gaming platform, further enhancing the gaming experience for all users.
Streaming rights
'GTA 6' will run at 30fps across consoles
While Microsoft has secured exclusive cloud streaming rights for GTA 6, it isn't a blanket exclusivity. The game will also support Remote Play on both PlayStation and Xbox, but this isn't the same as cloud streaming.
Rockstar Games has confirmed that GTA 6 will run at 30fps across PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series S/X consoles.
The main advantage of a PS5 Pro is ray-traced shadows and support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).