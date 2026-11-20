GTA VI launch drew 8 million viewers, 33.03 Tbps peak
GTA VI's launch period on November 18-19 was huge: nearly 8 million people tuned in live across Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, making it one of the most-watched game releases ever.
The internet felt it too, with global data transfer hitting an all-time high of 33.03 terabits per second.
Twitch viewership doubled for GTA VI
The hype was real: major cities like Frankfurt and New York saw above-average internet traffic. Global launch-period usage was 25% higher.
On Twitch alone, viewership more than doubled from last week, easily topping Valorant's 1.7 million-viewer benchmark, while the previous Twitch game-viewership record belonged to League of Legends.
Big streamers like Rubius pulled in massive crowds, showing just how much GTA VI has taken over both gaming and streaming this week.