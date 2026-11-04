GTA VI needs at least 212GB free to preload
Technology
Heads up, gamers: Grand Theft Auto VI is coming in hot with at least 212GB of free storage to preload.
For anyone on a launch PS5, that's almost one-third of your usable/base storage gone just for this game.
Preloading kicks off November 10, and the full release drops November 12.
Xbox Series S faces storage crunch
Storage is tight, especially if you're on an Xbox Series S with only 364GB to work with.
Even newer consoles with bigger drives will feel the pinch as big games keep getting bigger (for context, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is already at 191GB).
But honestly? The hype isn't slowing down: GTA VI has already racked up over six million preorders before launch.