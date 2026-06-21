Attention! You can't beta test GTA VI yet
What's the story
Gamers eagerly awaiting the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) have been targeted by a new phishing scam. The fraudsters are using fake emails and websites, claiming to offer early access to a "beta" version of the game. The scheme is designed to exploit gamers' excitement and curiosity for the upcoming title, which is set to launch on November 19 after two delays.
Deceptive tactics
AI being used to create fake communications
Gerald Kasulis, VP of global affairs at cybersecurity firm Nord Security, has warned that scammers are using AI to mimic official communications. "You're a gamer, you're waiting for the game, and you get an email that looks really official and polished; with the help of AI, scammers can actually mimic official websites really, really well," he said. This makes it easy for unsuspecting gamers to fall for these scams by clicking on links or sharing information without verifying their authenticity.
Phishing sites
Fake websites asking for personal information
Nord has discovered several credible fake websites promising early access to GTA VI. These sites often ask users for personal information like name, address, and date of birth or their login credentials for the existing online game. In some cases, players are even tricked into downloading software disguised as the new game, which can be a malware-laden program.
Security risk
Scams targeting PC and Android users
The malware hidden in the software downloaded from these phishing sites can give fraudsters access to the victim's computer. This could lead to sensitive information, including bank details, being stolen. Some scams are even targeting PC and Android users, despite no official word on the game's availability for those platforms.
Caution advised
What should gamers do?
There is no official beta testing program for GTA VI. All offers of early access should be treated with skepticism. Gamers are advised to rely on legitimate sources like Rockstar Games, the creators of GTA, or official stores such as the PlayStation Store or Xbox Marketplace for announcements about the game. If you have entered gaming passwords into a suspicious site, change them immediately.