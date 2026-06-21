Attention! You can't beta test GTA VI yet

Deceptive tactics

AI being used to create fake communications

Gerald Kasulis, VP of global affairs at cybersecurity firm Nord Security, has warned that scammers are using AI to mimic official communications. "You're a gamer, you're waiting for the game, and you get an email that looks really official and polished; with the help of AI, scammers can actually mimic official websites really, really well," he said. This makes it easy for unsuspecting gamers to fall for these scams by clicking on links or sharing information without verifying their authenticity.