Guernsey is hosting workshops to help parents keep kids safe

Parents will get practical tips on spotting common online dangers, setting boundaries, using parental controls, and having real conversations with their kids about digital safety. Commissioner Brent Homan will lead the sessions—happening 10 March; 11 March; 12 March; 19 March at local schools—and there'll be resources like glossaries and tip sheets to make things easier.

AI's role in online safety

With AI tools making it easier to manipulate images and spread harmful content, the ODPA wants families to be ready for new challenges online.

These workshops are part of a bigger push to help parents, carers and young people in Guernsey feel safer navigating today's digital world.