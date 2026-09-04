Gurugram 12th grader Priyansh Agarwal builds TennEdge AI system

Priyansh came up with the idea after struggling to find objective, data-driven feedback in tennis, especially compared to sports like cricket.

After interning at StanceBeam and learning about motion sensors and artificial intelligence in sports, he designed TennEdge so it doesn't mess with your racket's feel.

He's also contributed to the creation of Skill Bridge, an initiative helping students get hands-on with electronics, embedded systems, and other industry-oriented technologies.