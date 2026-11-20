Shortlisted teams get $100 in Google Cloud credits to build their prototypes, plus industry mentorship, office hours and guided sessions led by practitioners from Google Cloud and Hack2skill along the way.

Eight winning teams will split an ₹8 lakh prize pool (with ₹3 lakh for the top idea).

Every team that submits a valid prototype will receive an e-certificate, and standout projects could be featured on YourStory or Hack2skill, so it's a solid chance to show off your voice AI talent and get noticed.