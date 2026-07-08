Hacker arrest exposes Microsoft's Windows device ID tracking capabilities

User control

Can users reset their GDID?

Despite the concerns, Microsoft has remained silent on the matter. The company does mention the device ID briefly on a support page but hasn't made any public statements about it. According to the criminal complaint, a Windows user can reset their GDID themselves, albeit with some difficulty. The court document states "a GDID remains consistent across Windows operating system updates on a device," but "a reinstall of Windows...will be tied to a new unique GDID."