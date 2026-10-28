Hackers allegedly tried to breach FEC site, filing system offline
Technology
Hackers allegedly tried to breach the US Federal Election Commission's (FEC) website on Tuesday, which forced it to take down parts of its website.
The big deal? Its electronic filing system, used by candidates and political groups to report campaign spending, is offline for now.
That means some important transparency in election finance is on pause until things are fixed.
FEC says IT staff restoring service
The FEC says the filing system is down and its IT staff are actively working to restore service.