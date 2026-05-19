Hackers and scammers use FraudGPT and deepfakes to accelerate scams
AI is quickly becoming a favorite weapon for hackers and scammers. Tools like FraudGPT can reportedly test hundreds of thousands of Social Security numbers within minutes.
Experts say AI-powered tricks, like deepfakes, synthetic fraud, and phishing, are making old-school attacks look outdated.
Scams mimic ChatGPT and Gemini platforms
With AI's hyper-personalization, scams now mimic trusted platforms like ChatGPT or Gemini so well that they're tough to tell apart from the real thing.
There has even been an incident where threats were linked to a reported ChatGPT conversation about alleged school shooting plans.
On the flip side, organizations are using AI to fight back—detecting suspicious activity, blocking botnets, and stopping attacks in real time.
Nirmala Sitharaman urges banks boost defenses
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has urged banks to step up their defenses with both advanced AI tools and basics like multifactor authentication.
Combining tech with good habits can help everyone stay ahead of these evolving risks.