Hackers and scammers use FraudGPT and deepfakes to accelerate scams

Scams mimic ChatGPT and Gemini platforms

With AI's hyper-personalization, scams now mimic trusted platforms like ChatGPT or Gemini so well that they're tough to tell apart from the real thing.

There has even been an incident where threats were linked to a reported ChatGPT conversation about alleged school shooting plans.

On the flip side, organizations are using AI to fight back—detecting suspicious activity, blocking botnets, and stopping attacks in real time.