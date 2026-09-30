Hackers behind $387.5 million Bitget exchange breach moved $3.9 million into Zcash
Hackers behind the recent $387.5 million Bitget crypto exchange breach have just moved about $3.9 million into Zcash's private payment system as of Wednesday, making it much harder for anyone to track or recover the stolen money.
Blockchain investigator ZachXBT flagged these moves, noting the funds took a few detours through different wallets before disappearing into Zcash.
Hackers used Zcash Ironwood shielded pool
According to CoinDesk, hackers used Zcash's Ironwood shielded pool (basically a black box that hides who sent what and how much), sending in 2,746 ZEC across three quick transactions.
This method covers up around 15% of the stolen ZEC.
Investigators can see what goes in and out of the pool but can't peek inside to follow individual transfers.
Hackers swapped $6.3 million via THORChain
Turns out, this isn't their only move: earlier, these hackers swapped about $6.3 million from ether to bitcoin using THORChain, another swap service.
All this hopping between blockchains makes tracking down the loot even trickier for investigators.