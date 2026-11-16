Links in political, corporate X posts redirecting to unrelated websites
What's the story
Several high-profile politicians, government agencies, and corporations have been affected by a recent incident on X. The attack involved redirecting links in their posts to unrelated videos, images, and websites. The affected links were shortened using Bitly's URL-shortening service and date back as far as 2009. US President Donald Trump's account appears to have been the most impacted by this incident.
Response
Bitly has acknowledged the problem
Bitly has acknowledged the problem, admitting that "bad actors" were able to hijack certain old, inactive links and redirect them to unrelated content.
The company said it has suspended the accounts responsible for these link manipulations and is working to disable the affected URLs.
"Our Trust and Safety team is working to address the issue and strengthen protections against similar misuse in the future," Bitly said in its statement on X.
Attack details
Unclear if hackers created custom Bitly links
It remains unclear if the hackers created custom Bitly links, which would let them copy the original URL and redirect it to any website.
This could have happened if the original Bitly link to a website no longer exists or has expired.
Ari Lightman, a digital media professor at Carnegie Mellon University, noted that Bitly links could be vulnerable to AI scans and exploitation techniques for link redirection.
Link timeline
Redirected links limited to posts between 2009 and 2014
The redirected links appear to be limited to posts made between 2009 and 2014.
Lightman stressed the importance of internet safety, warning that changing unmonitored links could expose user information when clicking those links.
He also highlighted the potential for exploitation through these old messages being repopulated, often for malicious purposes.
Case studies
Example of redirected links on Trump's account
A 2013 post from Trump criticizing wind turbines with a Bitly link now redirects to a Google site titled "fortnite baby."
Another post from the same year tagged former Republican nominee for president Mitt Romney and linked to the popular game Geometry Dash.
A post about Trump's golf course in Scotland links to an Epstein files Wikipedia page.
Wider impact
Other public figures affected
Other public figures such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and former US Vice President Mike Pence were also affected.
Companies like McDonald's and Burger King were also targeted to varying degrees.
A post from Gates in 2010 with a Bitly link now redirects to an animated image from a fabricated posting by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Government impact
Government accounts also affected by this attack
Government accounts were also affected by this attack.
A 2012 post from the FBI about computers infected by "Ghost Clicks" now redirects to a page with a photo of a seal.
The Department of Defense account had another redirected post, while one from Pence seemingly directed to the same website as the FBI's despite being about an unrelated topic.