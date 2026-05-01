Hackers send fake 'Signal Support' messages seeking recovery keys
Technology
Heads up, Signal users: hackers are sending fake messages pretending to be "Signal Support," warning about data loss and asking for your recovery keys.
These keys unlock your encrypted chat backups, so handing them over could mean losing access to your private messages.
The scam was posted about by analyst Josh Rogin on May 27.
Signal says never ask for keys
Signal says it will never ask for your recovery key, PIN, or registration code, so if you get a random message asking for sensitive info, it is definitely a scam.
Activists aren't the only targets; anyone using Signal could be at risk.
If you lose your recovery key, even Signal cannot help you get your chats back, so keep it safe and double-check any requests before sharing anything important.