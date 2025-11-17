Shocker! Maternity ward CCTV videos from Gujarat up for sale

In a shocking incident, hackers have stolen and sold CCTV footage from a hospital's maternity ward in India on Telegram . The footage, which included videos of pregnant women undergoing medical examinations and receiving injections, was first noticed by police in Gujarat after media reports. The videos directed viewers to Telegram channels where longer versions could be purchased.

Cybercrime network Investigation uncovers nationwide cybercrime network The hospital director confirmed that the cameras were installed for doctors' safety, but no patients have filed complaints. The police investigation revealed a massive cybercrime racket involving over 50,000 stolen CCTV videos from across India. Lavina Sinha of Ahmedabad's cyber crime department said they discovered a "network of individuals spread across the country" hacking into video surveillance systems in hospitals, schools, corporate offices and private residences.

Legal action Arrests made in connection with CCTV hacking case Hardik Makadiya, Gujarat's top cybercrime official, said videos were sold for ₹800-2,000 on Telegram channels. Police have registered a case under various sections of the law including voyeurism and cyber terrorism. Eight people have been arrested so far from different states including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The suspects remain in judicial custody as legal proceedings continue.

Security risks Cybersecurity expert highlights vulnerabilities in CCTV systems Cybercrime investigator Ritesh Bhatia emphasized that weakly protected CCTV systems are easy targets for hackers. He advised changing IP addresses and default passwords to secure surveillance systems. Many hacked CCTVs used default passwords like Admin123 or weak ones, according to Makadiya.