Hackers steal personal data of millions in Netherlands

Phishing attack

Hackers tricked customer service staff with phishing and then pretended to be IT support to get around security checks.

Odido says they've blocked access to affected systems and brought in outside experts to investigate.

They're also alerting everyone impacted by email or text within 48 hours and have reported it to Dutch authorities.

This comes as telecom hacks are on the rise worldwide—so it's definitely one to watch out for.