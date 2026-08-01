Hackers stole $70 million from Coldcard wallets via firmware flaw
Hackers made off with over 1,000 bitcoins (worth about $70 million) from nearly 1,200 Coldcard wallets, and it all happened in just 41 minutes.
The attack was possible because of a serious flaw in the wallet's firmware that let thieves bypass security completely.
Predictable hardware info exposed Coldcard keys
Turns out, some Coldcard models used predictable hardware info instead of proper random numbers to make wallet keys.
This made it surprisingly easy for hackers to figure out wallet addresses and grab funds (no physical access needed).
Galaxy Research tracked the stolen bitcoins moving across just four blockchain addresses, and Coinkite (the maker) has warned Mk3 owners;
Galaxy Research has "warned further waves are likely if owners do not move their funds."
Block has passed information to the authorities.