Hackers swap billboard ads with explicit videos across 3 countries
Over the weekend, hackers broke into digital billboards in Egypt, Malaysia, and Brazil, swapping regular ads with explicit videos.
In Cairo, the surprise on a busy highway even made drivers stop and record what was happening—clips quickly spread across social media.
The incident put a spotlight on just how vulnerable internet-connected screens can be.
Leakers$ claim thousands of weak spots
Egyptian officials traced the hack to an advertising company working with an international firm.
A group called Leakers$ owned up to it, saying their goal wasn't money but to show how easy these systems are to break into.
They claimed they found thousands of weak spots in just two hours using automated scans.
After similar hacks in Malaysia and Brazil, authorities shut down affected screens and started legal action, reminding everyone that digital security is more important than ever.