Hackers use 'LLM-jacking' to steal access from OpenAI Google Anthropic
Technology
Hackers have found a new way to cash in: by stealing access to powerful AI models from companies like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.
Called "LLM-jacking," this move lets cybercriminals grab login details or break into company servers, giving them free use of advanced AI tools that usually cost a fortune.
Dark web sells stolen AI access
These stolen accounts and server logins end up for sale on dark web marketplaces, sometimes at prices slashed by up to 97%.
Hackers even offer replacement credentials if one gets blocked.
With more businesses running their own AI systems, this kind of cybercrime is only getting easier, and it's fueling cybercrime, espionage, and other malicious activities.