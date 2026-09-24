Hader Sheisha study suggests Khufu branch aided Great Pyramid construction
Technology
Turns out, the Great Pyramid of Giza owes a lot to an old Nile branch.
A new study found that about 4,500 years ago, builders may have used the now-dry Khufu branch to float stones right up to the pyramid site.
geoarchaeologist Hader Sheisha and her team pieced this together by analyzing fossil pollen buried deep in the ground near Giza.
Study finds Egyptians used Ahramat branch
The research also uncovered other ancient channels, like the Ahramat branch, showing how Egyptians cleverly used natural waterways to move materials (and people) for huge projects.
Basically, without these hidden rivers connecting pyramid sites to the Nile floodplain, building wonders like the Great Pyramid would have been way harder.